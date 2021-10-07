CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets Flight Connections 10/7/21

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. As I’ve continued to watch the Jets, the lack of a running game has really stuck out. Sure, they’ve managed to come up with some big plays in critical moments, but the team overall is lacking a consistency to help take the burden off of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Michael Carter has looked good in his role as a 3rd down back, but the team needs better effort in the initial downs of a drive. Now, a lot of this can be attributed to the ineptitude of the offensive line in the past couple of weeks, which is fair. Regardless, the onus is on the players and coaches to get the job done - and so far they haven’t. The Jets have an opportunity to get right this Sunday, and that game will say a lot about the team going forward. Let’s hope it’s only good news on that end. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Titans will be flying to East Rutherford, New Jersey this week to play the New York Jets. The 2-1 Titans are coming off an exciting 25-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts, and the 0-3 Jets were embarrassingly held scoreless against the Denver Broncos in a 26-0 loss. The Titans had a solid game with quarterback Ryan Tannehill throwing for three touchdowns and running back Derrick Henry running for 113 yards on 28 carries. The Titans defense also held the Colts to only 16 points. On the other side, the Jets showed that they cannot do anything right. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson only threw for 160 yards and threw two interceptions. Typically, when a quarterback has a stat line like this, it is not all their fault. Wilson’s offensive line did not protect him well as he was sacked five times and had nine quarterback hits. I would bet that this will be a pretty one-sided game in favor of the Titans.
profootballnetwork.com

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons Preview, Prediction: Jets take flight in London

Set your alarm clocks, put on a pot of coffee, and get ready for some early morning football as the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons do battle across the pond. The Jets come into the game off their first win of the season, a 27-24 overtime nail-biter over the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Falcons again gave up a lead in their 34-30 defeat to the Washington Football Team. Both teams are 1-3, so who will emerge victorious from the Jets vs. Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?
ganggreennation.com

2021 NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Bummer In Britain

The New York Jets fell back to earth with a thud on Sunday after earning their first victory of the season the previous week. Nothing worked against the Atlanta Falcons in London. Zach Wilson was awful, the pass rush was largely absent, the running game didn’t show up. In general, the Jets looked like a team still suffering from jet lag against the Falcons. The Jets record under head coach Robert Saleh fell to 1-4. How did the power rankings feel about this loss? Let’s find out.
The New York Jets are resilient…but is that enough to succeed in 2021?

The New York Jets have undoubtedly grown over the past year on the football calendar. But is this type of progress acceptable?. The modern New York Jets are a team of many labels. “Boring”, however, doesn’t make the cut. Many watch the Jets for gridiron schadenfreude and meme ammunition, but even the most relentless virtual court jesters who rely upon the Jets for their material had to take a legitimate interest in what the team had cooking in 2021.
The Game Haus

New York Jets Week 5 review

Back in the New York Jets schedule preview, TGH highlighted this Week 5 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons as a great test for Zach Wilson. It was a little more than that. The Falcons, which came into the week with the worst scoring defense in the NFL, completely shut him down.
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
US 103.3

Vikings Coach & QB Have Violent Exchange After Win

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer had a perplexing moment with his quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. Vikings' kicker Greg Joseph smashed a 54-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Minnesota a 19-17 victory over the Lions. As the kick went through the uprights, quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared to give coach Zimmer a love punch and a push, Zimmer pushed Cousins back, and then it appeared he had to be restrained by another coach. They separated at that point and the full-on celebration began. Here's that exchange by the Cousins and Zimmer.
Ex-Patriots Stars Tear Into Jon Gruden For ‘Racist’ Comments In Leaked Emails

Jon Gruden is deservedly drawing the ire of many far and wide for comments in emails that have since been leaked. A series of emails from Gruden in 2011 were revealed this past week, among them one that had the now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach taking aim at the Players’ Association head DeMaurice Smith. In comments that in any context are racist, Gruden wrote that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires (sic).”
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
The Spun

Tim Tebow Shares Honest Admission On Urban Meyer’s Future

Just a few days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost their 19th-straight game after a 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the game, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said he was “heartbroken” about the loss. A day after the loss, one of Meyer’s former players gave insight into his mindset moving forward.
