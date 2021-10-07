New York Jets Flight Connections 10/7/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. As I’ve continued to watch the Jets, the lack of a running game has really stuck out. Sure, they’ve managed to come up with some big plays in critical moments, but the team overall is lacking a consistency to help take the burden off of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Michael Carter has looked good in his role as a 3rd down back, but the team needs better effort in the initial downs of a drive. Now, a lot of this can be attributed to the ineptitude of the offensive line in the past couple of weeks, which is fair. Regardless, the onus is on the players and coaches to get the job done - and so far they haven’t. The Jets have an opportunity to get right this Sunday, and that game will say a lot about the team going forward. Let’s hope it’s only good news on that end. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.