Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Cover picture for the articleLondon’s own Little Simz is an enigmatic rarity. For one thing, the very fact that she’s a female rapper in a male dominated genre (regrettably hip-hop is hardly alone in this phenomenon) allows her to provide unique perspectives when contrasted with her male counterparts. Unlike so many of her contemporaries, she isn’t a product of well-placed marketing. Her social media presence is negligible and her public profile non-existent.

mxdwn.com

Album Review: Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Oftentimes, someone who is an introvert is very reserved. Usually, they prefer to stay to themselves and immerse themselves in their own world. For UK MC, Little Simz, she says her own space and company is when she is really content. After releasing Drop 6, another EP added to the Drop series, she began work on what is now Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, her fourth full-length album. The 19-track album addresses pain, happiness, confidence and all that comes with being an introvert. With accompanying monologues from The Crown’s Emma Corrin, the themes are portrayed in the most regal fashion.
