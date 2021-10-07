Oftentimes, someone who is an introvert is very reserved. Usually, they prefer to stay to themselves and immerse themselves in their own world. For UK MC, Little Simz, she says her own space and company is when she is really content. After releasing Drop 6, another EP added to the Drop series, she began work on what is now Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, her fourth full-length album. The 19-track album addresses pain, happiness, confidence and all that comes with being an introvert. With accompanying monologues from The Crown’s Emma Corrin, the themes are portrayed in the most regal fashion.

