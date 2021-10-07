Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
London’s own Little Simz is an enigmatic rarity. For one thing, the very fact that she’s a female rapper in a male dominated genre (regrettably hip-hop is hardly alone in this phenomenon) allows her to provide unique perspectives when contrasted with her male counterparts. Unlike so many of her contemporaries, she isn’t a product of well-placed marketing. Her social media presence is negligible and her public profile non-existent.www.undertheradarmag.com
