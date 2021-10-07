How financial services can invest in the future with predictive analytics

There was a time when brick-and-mortar stores were the only face of retail. The system worked well too and everyone seemed happy. That is until technology came along and, well, changed everything. Of course, the retail sector, as well as its customers, have benefitted immensely from such technologies. Case in point: Predictive analytics; as the industry evolves and adapts to a changing market and evolving customer demands, predictive analytics is helping retailers not only keep up but stay ahead of the curve. Predictive Analysis proves to be a detrimental strategy whereby retailers can utilize data from the past to anticipate likely deals. Retailers can acknowledge the trends in shopping practices. This would help the retailers to become top-notch players by getting an upper hand in the market shares.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO