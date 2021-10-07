CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

How financial services can invest in the future with predictive analytics

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Mayer, senior manager at Qlik, discusses the benefits that predictive analytics can bring to financial services. The financial services industry is flooded in data. Out of all the industries, it is the one that captures the most information on its customers. It’s also one of the industries in line for huge change as the accelerating pace of technological development demands new business models and skills that drive the evolution of services and products delivered to customers.

www.information-age.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

AI And ML Can Transform Financial Services, But Industry Must Solve Data Problem First

President at Sunwest Bank. Technology has dramatically changed how the financial services industry operates. This has been consistent over many decades; however, recently the pace of change has become exceptionally fast. The fintech market has deployed these technologies to disrupt the broader industry by enhancing the customer experience and changing the traditional customer acquisition model.
SOFTWARE
The Press

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Healthcare Analytical Testing Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
information-age.com

Fungible plans to shake up the data centre infrastructure landscape

A pioneer of the data processing unit, the team at Fungible is promoting a composable, disaggregated approach. Founded in 2015 by Pradeep Sindhu and Bertrand Serlet, Fungible was born on a vision to radically change how data centres are deployed, managed and controlled at scale. With over $310 million raised, the company has defined a new approach based on the Data Processing Unit (DPU), a new kind of processor dedicated to certain tasks offloaded from the CPU. This DPU now exists as the 3rd processing unit within the servers today, alongside CPU and GPU.
MARKETS
Digiday

How publishers can future-proof their contextual advertising strategy

Sal Cacciato, managing director, North America, video intelligence. The discourse on contextual targeting has moved from “if” to “how.” Publishers are well aware that they need to be packaging their audiences in ways that enable contextual targeting, but many are still asking themselves what is the best way to achieve that goal.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Data Literacy#Predictive Analytics#In The Future#Investing#Bi Centre Of Excellence
martechseries.com

OneEvent’s Predictive Analytics Prove Significant ROI

After 5 months, OneEvent Technologies Thermo Heartbeat™ has shown significant return on investment (ROI) in real-world applications. The OneEvent® system provides remote, wireless monitoring through a cellular gateway, collecting data from door and temperature sensors (including ultra-cold). Data is stored and analyzed in the cloud to verify that conditions are normal. When conditions exceed pre-set parameters, alerts are sent to one or more mobile devices.
CELL PHONES
biometricupdate.com

As open banking accelerates, how can financial services providers ensure their apps are secure?

Open Banking has radically changed the banking experience, enabling financial institutions and banks to share customer data with third party financial services providers. Previously, large corporate banks dominated the financial services industry and financial services startups struggled to compete. Today, Open Banking presents an abundance of opportunity for smaller, innovative financial companies to establish themselves in the market. With Open Banking apps like Plaid, customers now have faster and streamlined access to their money, insights into their spending habits and more.
INTERNET
investing.com

Elliptic raises $60M to advance crypto analytics service

Cryptocurrency risk management firm Elliptic has announced a $60 million Series C funding round led by Evolution Equity Partners and supported by a panoply of venture capital firms including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as well as existing investors AlbionVC, Digital Currency Group, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Strategic Capital and SBI Group, amongst others.
MARKETS
information-age.com

How technology can drive positive change in insurance post-COVID

Ed Halsey, COO & co-founder of hubb, discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the insurance industry, and the role technology will play in driving positive change. From forced closures to operational transformation, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses both UK and worldwide. The world of insurance is no exception to this rule – but the nature of the industry and its interests have led to a layered set of challenges and opportunities beyond the obvious disruptions to working practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is A Financial Future Of Hope

It isn’t often that you get to consider bringing about revolutionary change that will impact the world for decades to come — unless you work in bitcoin. Our entire purpose is to ensure hyperbitcoinization through education and evangelism. One of my favorite contributors here at the magazine, Dion Guillaume, discussed these ideas with me in our recent episode of “Meet The Taco Plebs.” We touched on how bitcoin was first represented in the media, how bitcoin brings financial freedom to people, what is important to understand about bitcoin and more. Be sure to listen to the full podcast and check out the written interview below.
BUSINESS
information-age.com

How businesses can combat data security and GDPR issues when working remotely

Oliver Rowe, managing director of Fusion Communications, discusses how businesses can combat data security and GDPR issues when working remotely. The events of the pandemic have reshaped the way many of us work, with remote and flexible working becoming a new norm for many industries. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a rise in home working from 27% in 2019 compared with 37% in 2020, with nearly 24% of businesses stating they intended to use increased remote working going forward. The Information and Communication industry made up the highest proportion of this figure at 49%. Given this, data security and GDPR issues arising from client information being accessed from home or from personal devices have also become more commonplace. Here are some key points businesses should consider to ensure data security and GDPR compliance from remote workers.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Financial Industry Professionals Agree That Future of DeFi Requires Cross-Chain Interoperability and Seamless Liquidity Transfer Services

The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has grown exponentially during the past few years. Beginning with the launch of Ethereum (ETH) in mid-2015, application developers across the globe began to write smart contracts to support a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps). A few years later, other platforms such as EOS and TRON launched their mainnets during mid-2018.
MARKETS
datasciencecentral.com

Retail Predictive Analytics: Popular Use Cases

There was a time when brick-and-mortar stores were the only face of retail. The system worked well too and everyone seemed happy. That is until technology came along and, well, changed everything. Of course, the retail sector, as well as its customers, have benefitted immensely from such technologies. Case in point: Predictive analytics; as the industry evolves and adapts to a changing market and evolving customer demands, predictive analytics is helping retailers not only keep up but stay ahead of the curve. Predictive Analysis proves to be a detrimental strategy whereby retailers can utilize data from the past to anticipate likely deals. Retailers can acknowledge the trends in shopping practices. This would help the retailers to become top-notch players by getting an upper hand in the market shares.
RETAIL
beckershospitalreview.com

'The Ferrari of data science': 7 hospital execs share how they use predictive analytics

Artificial intelligence-powered predictive analytics tools can improve hospital operations by optimizing capacity demands, alerting care teams of patients who may be at risk for adverse events and anticipating supply shortages, among other uses. Here, seven hospital executives share the most important way their health system uses the technology. Editor's note:...
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

How employers can increase investments in Hispanic executives

Employers in both the legal and tax & accounting industries need to make stronger investments in recruiting and retaining top-quality Hispanic professionals. According to our research, the key career progression challenges for Hispanic lawyers during the COVID-19 pandemic were difficulties in staying visible and accessing professional development and external networking opportunities.
ECONOMY
hrbartender.com

Predictive Analytics: 3 Key HR Measurements

Over the past few years, we’ve seen an increase in conversation about predictive analytics and human resources. So, what exactly are predictive analytics? I like to think of them this way: HR metrics tell you what happened in the past. For example, time to fill or cost per hire. Both of these metrics are valuable, but they might not provide all the information we need to make good business decisions.
SPAIN
TechRepublic

How COVID is changing data analytics

Analytics has played a significant role in the fight against COVID-19. Would we be as far along in the battle without it?. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in business, producing a new normal that all of us now operate in—and analytics is no exception. "As companies adapt to...
COMPUTERS
beckershospitalreview.com

How advanced predictive analytics can transform capacity optimization in healthcare — 4 learnings

Perhaps no other event in modern history has tested the nation's healthcare system like the COVID-19 pandemic. With advanced predictive analytics and intelligence tools powered by artificial intelligence, Aurora-based University of Colorado Health has optimized capacity demands on beds, supplies and staff. During a virtual session sponsored by LeanTaaS at...
HEALTH
CMSWire

How Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Improve the Call Center Experience

Predictive analytics can help evaluate behavioral patterns which can enable call centers to provide better up-sales, improvements, or ticket resolutions by analyzing historical customer behavior and predicting likely future actions. This article will look at the ways predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics are being used in the call center today, and trends to watch for tomorrow.
TECHNOLOGY
moneyweek.com

How to invest in SMRs – the future of green energy

Sheepwash is a tiny village in North Devon with a population of just 250 or so people. The Sheepwash Chronicle is the local magazine for and about the residents. It’s not what you might call the mainstream media. I have some close family down there, so I visit quite often....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dataversity.net

The Data Warehouse, the Data Lake, and the Future of Analytics

Data lakes were created in response to the need for Big Data analytics that has been largely unmet by data warehousing. The pendulum swing toward data lake technology provides some remarkable new capabilities, but can be problematic if the swing goes too far in the other direction. Far from being at the end of this evolutionary process, we are in the middle of it, said Anthony Algmin, CEO of Algmin Data Leadership, during his presentation titled Data Warehouse vs. Data Lake Technology at the DATAVERSITY® Enterprise Analytics Online conference.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy