How financial services can invest in the future with predictive analytics
Adam Mayer, senior manager at Qlik, discusses the benefits that predictive analytics can bring to financial services. The financial services industry is flooded in data. Out of all the industries, it is the one that captures the most information on its customers. It’s also one of the industries in line for huge change as the accelerating pace of technological development demands new business models and skills that drive the evolution of services and products delivered to customers.www.information-age.com
Comments / 0