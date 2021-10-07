CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel Prize for literature

A Nobel medal (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the Nobel Prize for literature.

The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism”.

Born in Zanzibar and based in England, Gurnah is a professor at the University of Kent.

His novel Paradise was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1994.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (£837,000).

