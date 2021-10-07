Campus and community celebrate new building at Penn State York

More than 100 members of the campus community and invited guests and dignitaries celebrated the dedication and open house for the new Graham Center for Innovation and Collaboration (The Graham Center) at Penn State York on Sept. 30. Numerous speakers thanked the generous donors who made the building possible, Donald Graham, York business leader and philanthropist, and his wife, Ingrid; John and Maria Polli, local philanthropists; two local foundations, the Powder Mill Foundation and the J. Warehime Foundation; and the University.