Marco Island, FL

City Staff Engaged for Harper’s Report

By Steve Stefanides
coastalbreezenews.com
 7 days ago

On September 20, at the regular meeting of the Marco Island City Council, the much-anticipated Water Quality Repot from the firm Environmental Research and Design (ERD) was officially presented by ERD President Dr. Harvey Harper. There were no major surprises, but there have been some questions raised by those who have been following the discussions as to how the community might address water quality issues moving forward.

#Water Management#Florida Water#Water District#Gulf Of Mexico#Harper S Report#Water Quality Repot#Erd#The Harper Report
