Nobel Prize for literature awarded to Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

 6 days ago

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Nobel Prize for literature awarded to Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AFP

Trio win Nobel Economics Prize for 'natural experiments'

Three US-based academics on Monday won the Nobel Economics Prize for research on the labour market using "natural experiments", or observational studies, that have revolutionised empirical research in the field, the jury said. The three laureates "have revolutionised empirical work in economics.
ECONOMY
The Independent

AP News Digest 3:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————-ONLY ON AP—————————-AP POLL-CYBERSECURITY -- Most Americans across party lines have serious concerns about cyberattacks on U.S. computer systems and view China and Russia as major threats, according to a new poll. The poll by The Pearson Institute and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about 9 in 10 Americans are at least somewhat concerned about hacking that involves their personal information, financial institutions, government agencies or certain utilities. By...
CHINA
AFP

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

No fewer than eight of this year's 13 Nobel winners were American citizens, extending a historic trend tied to the strength of US academia and its ability to attract top world talent. While China is catching up to the US in terms of total research funding ($496 billion versus $569 billion adjusted for purchasing power parity in 2017), it has challenges linked to academic freedom and ability to attract top talent, said H.N. Cheng, president of the American Chemical Society.
POLITICS
ARTnews

Archaeologists Unearth Massive Winemaking Complex, Architect Owen Luder Dies, and More: Morning Links for October 12, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARCHAEOLOGY BLOTTER: VICE EDITION. Archaeologists in Israel said that they have found a winemaking complex in the town of Yavne that is around 500 years old and that could churn out some 500,000 gallons a year in its heyday, the Associated Press reports. Meanwhile, scientists working in Utah have found evidence that humans there were enjoying tobacco more than 12,000 years ago, Reuters reports. It is the earliest record of human tobacco use ever uncovered. A very cool quote from one archaeologist: “On a global scale, tobacco is the king of intoxicant plants, and now we can directly trace...
SCIENCE
Watch now: Millikin's African international students support each other

DECATUR — Some questions are to be expected. How is life different in your home country? What made you decide to study in the United States?. “People ask me if I've ever killed a lion,” said Cherissa Kaze, a junior pre-med student at Millikin University who hails from Burundi. “Sometimes I want to say 'yes' to see if that impresses them.”
DECATUR, IL
kosu.org

Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins the Nobel Prize in Literature

Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won this year's Nobel Prize in literature. "For his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents," announced the Swedish Academy this morning. Gurnah was born in 1948. He's was previously a...
kgou.org

Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins the Nobel Prize in literature

Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won this year's Nobel Prize in literature. "For his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents," the Swedish Academy announced Thursday morning. The award comes with more than $1 million in...
