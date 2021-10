Your mental health should always be a priority, but sometimes that’s easier said than done. Here’s how to set aside the finances necessary to support your mental health. If you’ve ever mapped out a budget before, you know that one of the first steps is plotting out all your necessary expenses. These are the “must haves” in your life, like rent/mortgage, utilities, debt/loans, a cell phone, and other essential bills. After those are taken care of, it’s time to set aside cash that will be essential to you later in life — for an emergency fund, savings goals and retirement. Last of all will be spending money for the fun and technically-not-necessary-but-still wonderful things in life. This category of your budget includes things like dining out, vacations, gifts, accessories, cosmetics, and more.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO