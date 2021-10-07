Paige’s Page
Hi! Welcome to the first edition of Paige’s Page. I am Paige Weisburg ‘23 and I’m here to listen to your questions about all things and give you advice. Now, you may be wondering, “Paige, what makes you qualified to give me advice?” That is a totally reasonable question, to which I would tell you— I am absolutely not qualified to give you any advice but I’m going to anyway. I have a lot of opinions that I want to share. I like to think that I’ve figured out this college thing and I love to help people in any way that I can.muhlenbergweekly.com
