Meghan Markle Is Rumoured To Be Launching Her Own Beauty Line
While, for most of us growing up, the closest we could get to imitating a celebrity's beauty look was copying a tear-out from a magazine with a questionable arsenal of Miss Sporty make-up, nowadays it's a lot easier. First came the days of Youtube tutorials where we could be led step-by-step through Kim Kardashian's red carpet beauty look, then came the motherload for fans: the celebrity beauty brand. Why just try and copy your favourite celebrity when you can buy into your favourite celebrity too?www.elle.com
Comments / 0