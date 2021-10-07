Students form group to make and show original work

A struggle many artists face, especially in the fallout of the pandemic, is how to make it big. In artistic fields that have become so obsessed with big names and recognizable brands, how is one supposed to find their big break? Realizing this issue, and dealing with an artistic slump brought by the pandemic, Thomas Riley ‘22 and Sebastian Mora, a senior at New York University, created the Riley Emmaus Mora (REM) Collective, an organization where members have the ability to “​​collaborate and make our own original work and produce, share and showcase it. And being able to just make our own opportunities,” as described by Mora.