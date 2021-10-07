CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music department’s first (eight minute) student recital

By Johnny Veglia
Muhlenberg Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music department hosted the first student recital and its first in-person event of the academic year on Wednesday, Sept. 29. While the department attempted to adapt the recital for a virtual platform in the past, it’s not the same experience as being in a shared space with other performers and audience members. The event took place in the Recital Hall of the Baker Center for the Arts, and guests who visited were greeted with a program that listed the two performers and their accompanists for the evening. The performance only included the two pieces, as the mask mandate affected those willing to perform.

