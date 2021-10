Soaring energy prices are hitting small businesses hard: a fifth are considering raising prices because of the effect of higher bills on their bottom line. One key problem is that small businesses are not covered by the price cap that provides a safety net in the consumer sector. As a result, if you are not currently locked into a fixed-price deal with your energy supplier, there are no constraints forcing it to keep your bills at a certain level.

