San Francisco and Marin counties are preparing to relax some of their masking rules Friday, raising questions about whether it’s safe to do so, even as the delta surge wanes. A new study has raised concerns about the damaging effects a COVID-19 infection can have on the brain. What may finally compel many to get a COVID shot could be the threat of losing their jobs. Supporters of a push to require companies to publicly report workplace coronavirus outbreaks say they plan to keep fighting despite recent setbacks that they say allow big businesses to keep outbreaks secret.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO