Making Time for Me(als)

As I sit in the dining hall in my last year at Muhlenberg College, I can’t help but wonder, whatever happened to the new normal that we all talked about during quarantine? I’m thinking back to when we were all home. We saw so many issues within our society come to light as we were all stuck in our own homes with the world shut down around us. And we talked about them. We posted about them. We discussed them in our online Zoom classes. There was so much that we wanted to change when we got back to school.