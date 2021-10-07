White Gays, Hear This

Muhlenberg has a thriving gay community, and campus life as a queer person is pretty good… if you’re white. To be clear about the intention of this piece, it is crucial to acknowledge that the journey of coming out that all queer folk must take is not being belittled. Queer identity and gender identity are personal and sometimes painful journeys that queer people need to have because of our heteronormative society. I am not delegitimizing the struggle that all queer people face during their coming out. I am instead pointing out how queer identity as a white person does not equal the same oppression as queer people of color face on this campus and in this country.