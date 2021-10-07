CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Seriously, how did Grey Poupon's terrible mustard wine sell out in one day?

By Esther Mobley
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love white wine. I love Dijon mustard. This week, I had to decide whether I like them combined in a single bottle. Grey Poupon, the famous Dijon mustard brand owned by Kraft Heinz, launched a brazen new product on Tuesday: La Moutarde Vin, a Viognier infused with mustard seeds and, just for fun, honeysuckle. Within one day, the limited run of this $30 bottle had already sold out, possibly due in part to the fact that cooking celebrity Alison Roman peddled it in an ad during a frittata demonstration video.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Did Wendy's Just Ruin This Best-Selling Menu Item?

With the pandemic forcing the restaurant industry to reimagine its service model, fast-food chain Wendy's introduced a new takeout-friendly French fry in August. The upgraded recipe is meant to provide customers with a crispier, longer-lasting fry that would hold up in transit from the frier to the customer—you know, during those longest minutes of the day.
RESTAURANTS
12tomatoes.com

Classic Comfort Food Recipes

With cooler weather on the way, I figured it was the perfect time to gather up all of my favorite comfort food recipes and bring them back into the dinner rotation. While I love a hearty casserole or pasta dish any time of year, it seems extra satisfying after a cold day. There’s nothing like a piping hot bowl of stew or a heaping helping of chicken pot pie to warm you up! Check out these comfort foods below and try one out this week!
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Roman
winespectator.com

Pardon Me, Would You Have Any Grey Poupon … Wine?

Famed Dijon mustard producer Grey Poupon is venturing into vin. The brand’s legendary TV commercials of the 1980s proudly touted that the mustard was “so fine, it’s even made with white wine.” But not this white wine, which comes not from the Dijon region of Burgundy or even the Dijon clone of Chardonnay: Grey Poupon’s La Moutarde Vin 2020 is a Napa Valley Viognier, though the name is a nice doff of the beret to the French word for mustard.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert Wine#White Wine#New Wine#Food Drink#Kraft Heinz#French#The Wine Foundry
WTHI

Grey Poupon wine now exists

Grey Poupon is doubling down on its hoity-toity image with a new white wine. It's introducing La Moutarde Vin, a limited-edition "celebration" of the white wine used in the mustard recipe. The wine, which is intended for "making lunch feel like a feast" according to a press release from Kraft Heinz, is now on sale for $30 for a standard bottle and includes a jar of Grey Poupon mustard.
DRINKS
Food Network

Grey Poupon Curiously Makes Its First Foray into Wine

Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon … wine? The classic Dijon mustard is now being turned into a bottled of white. La Moutarde Vin, Grey Poupon’s first foray into wine and spirits, is a full-bodied 2020 Viognier white wine infused with Grey Poupon mustard seeds. Featuring “bright hints...
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Mulled Wine Is the Warming, Comforting Drink of Fall—Here's How to Make It

Now that the weather is turning chilly, it's time to get cozy with homemade Mulled Wine. Making this favorite warming drink at home is as simple as simmering a few ingredients on the stovetop. Its aroma will fill the house with festive spirit while the flavor and warmth gets you inside and out. This is the beverage that you want to have brewing on the stovetop when guests arrive or to enjoy for a relaxing evening in. It feels sophisticated but is actually quite easy to prepare. Here, we outline how to make mulled wine.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

7 best cocktail making kits to impress your friends with your mixology

While the prospect of sitting in an actual cocktail bar is a reality once again, it’s still easier than ever to create exciting drinks at home.Lockdown saw a boom in sales for premium spirits. And drinks market analysts International Wine and Spirit Research have forecast a 13 per cent increase in market share by 2024 – something which is, at least in part, due to a surging interest in at-home cocktail-making.There are now a dazzling array of kits on offer to help aspiring mixologists with their happy hour kitchen experiments, and we spent 16 hours finding and testing the best...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

8 best vegan Christmas hampers that make a delicious, plant-based gift

What Christmas present can you get for the vegan in your life who has everything? A heart-gladdening hamper full of plant-based treats, of course.Hampers are those classic gifts that people love to receive but rarely buy for themselves. They make you feel special, and the excitement of opening them to rummage through and reveal the contents is almost unmatched at Christmas.What’s particularly brilliant about hampers, especially for vegans and those on special diets, is that they are a discovery of foods and ingredients one might not normally come across. They open up a whole new world of products rarely found...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The best whisky advent calendars for Christmas 2021: Dram-filled treats to enjoy all month long

Sherry might be Santa’s typical tipple, but your countdown to Christmas can be significantly more sophisticated with a whisky advent calendar.Any whisky lover knows the drink has been having a serious renaissance of late, soaring in popularity and no longer languishing under its erstwhile stuffy, “old man” image. In fact, the Edrington–Beam Suntory UK Whisky Yearbook forecast predicted that the UK whisky industry is expected to be worth an incredible £2.44bn by 2022.And while advent calendars are generally more associated with tiny bits of cheap, child-friendly chocolate, this selection is a rather more serious affair, packing a hefty array of...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Love Old Fashioneds? This $150 Premade Cocktail Is Better Than Your Bartender’s

Forget spiked seltzer or a canned G&T. What about some liquid gold—or Gold Fashioned, at least? The wittily named new limited edition from Chicago-based Sunday’s Finest is an ultra-luxury alternative to those ready-to-drink also-rans. “I don’t think there’s a cocktail better suited for a ready to drink preparation than the Old Fashioned—it’s the primordial drink, the original cocktail,” says founder Robby Haynes, who earned accolades via his stint at one of the city’s top bars, Violet Hour, “I truly believe you can create one like this that’s as good as anything you could get at a bar.” Certainly, he hasn’t skimped...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood's Favorite Dessert Is Made Up Of This Unusual Combination

If you love the combination of sweet and salty flavors, you have something in common with Trisha Yearwood. The country-singer-turned-celebrity-chef told Today that her favorite kind of brownie is one that has ingredients you wouldn't expect to see in a dessert at all: bacon and potato chips. Chocolate peanut butter and salted caramel may be the most well-known sweet and salty combos, but according to Yearwood, brownies with bacon and potato chips are even better. In fact, she says they are her most requested dessert during parties, and she still hasn't met anyone who doesn't like them.
CELEBRITIES
wineindustryadvisor.com

How Your Wine Label’s Paper Can Influence a Consumer to Buy Your Wine

Designing a wine label is an intensely personal undertaking for most wineries. The label is your opportunity to communicate the winery’s spirit and your passion for creating a unique product. Relying on the brand logo and information about the wine alone, however, misses a critical opportunity to convey a more emotional message about the quality and uniqueness of your wines.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy