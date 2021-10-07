Seriously, how did Grey Poupon's terrible mustard wine sell out in one day?
I love white wine. I love Dijon mustard. This week, I had to decide whether I like them combined in a single bottle. Grey Poupon, the famous Dijon mustard brand owned by Kraft Heinz, launched a brazen new product on Tuesday: La Moutarde Vin, a Viognier infused with mustard seeds and, just for fun, honeysuckle. Within one day, the limited run of this $30 bottle had already sold out, possibly due in part to the fact that cooking celebrity Alison Roman peddled it in an ad during a frittata demonstration video.www.sfchronicle.com
