CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Palestinian official: ‘China will lead the world, and is on our side’

Cleveland Jewish News
 6 days ago

China will soon lead the world, and it supports the “Palestinian position, whatever it may be,” according to Fatah’s Central Committee member Abbas Zaki. In a public address that aired on Palestine TV on Sept. 29, Abbas Zaki called on the United States to “reconsider its stance” with regard to Israel or risk becoming irrelevant. The Israelis, he said, were “sons of bitches,” “murderers” and agents of instability, while the Palestinians are “messengers of peace.”

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
AFP

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint US-EU delegation Tuesday in Qatar, as Brussels pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan. The European Union opened the virtual G20 summit by pledging the one-billion-euro aid package, including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Fatah#Central Committee#Israelis#Chinese#Jordan Rsb River#Jns Org
Reuters

U.S. hopes Abraham Accords will help Israeli-Palestinian issue - officials

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States is working to expand normalisation agreements between Israel and Arab nations, known as the Abraham Accords, and hopes restoring such ties can be leveraged to advance progress on the Israeli and Palestinian conflict, senior State Department officials said on Tuesday. In a...
POTUS
AFP

As Taiwan tensions grow, US and China seek right decibel

As tensions flare over Taiwan, China and the United States are both trying to lay down firm markers. US allies have meanwhile stepped up, with Japan resolutely backing Taiwan, including its bid to join a regional trade pact, and Australia entering the new three-way AUKUS partnership with the United States and Britain widely viewed as a response to a rising China.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

EU pledge opens G20 virtual summit on Afghanistan

G20 leaders gathered Tuesday for a virtual summit focused on addressing the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, with the EU kicking off proceedings by announcing a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion) aid package. Shortly before the meeting began, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced an aid package to help "avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse" in Afghanistan.
WORLD
The Atlantic

Washington Is Getting China Wrong

Evergrande Group, one of China’s largest property developers, is tottering on the brink of bankruptcy. Its founder, Hui Ka Yan, is scrounging to find the cash to meet payments on the $300 billion his company owes. Beijing has warned local officials to prepare for possible fallout if the gargantuan firm collapses. Around the world, financial analysts are wondering if Evergrande is China’s “Lehman moment,” the starting gun for a destructive wave of defaults that could take down the nation’s banks and set back the country’s—and the world’s—already shaky recovery from the pandemic-induced economic downturn.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
Country
China
AFP

In Glasgow, China-US tensions could shape climate future

Global momentum is building on the climate crisis but action will be impossible without two nations, China and the United States, which together account for more than half of emissions -- and whose governments don't get along. "If the national governments of China and the US are not able to agree on anything of substance, I think there may well be room for serious action anyway, because both countries are able and willing to do a lot on their own," said Mary Nichols, who led major climate initiatives as chair of the California Air Resources Board.
POLITICS
buffalonynews.net

Toxic '996' work culture, China's dark side of labour exploitation

Beijing [China], October 8 (ANI): China's "toxic" 996-work culture, common among Chinese technology companies and start-ups, that encourages workers to work from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week, has been "victimising" the workers, said a report. Chinese law technically prohibits this practice, many companies still implement the...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
zycrypto.com

Miami Mayor On China’s Bitcoin Crackdown: “Their Loss Is Our Gain And America Can And Will Lead The Future”

Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami has commented on the recent crackdown on cryptocurrency transactions in China. Many crypto players have spoken about the event in a similar light, and now Suarez is airing out the importance of the crackdown. He strongly believes that this is an opportunity for the United States to tap in and fill in the gap that China has created.
MIAMI, FL
Birmingham Star

China to share development achievements at Dubai World Expo: official

DUBAI, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China aims to share with the world its development experience and achievements by participating in the Expo 2020 Dubai, Zhang Shenfeng, commissioner general of the China Pavilion, told Xinhua in a recent interview. At the expo which officially opens on Friday, China also looks to...
CHINA
Cleveland Jewish News

Largest Byzantine winepress in the world unearthed in Israel

When an initiative to expand the Israeli coastal city of Yavne first took off, few could have imagined the endeavor would include a fabulous archeological find: the largest and most impressive Byzantine winepress ever unearthed. As part of preliminary work to build a new neighborhood, archeologists found the 1,500-year-old industrial...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy