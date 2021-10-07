CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will 2021 NBA Offseason's Biggest Gambles Work Out?

By Grant Hughes, @gt_hughes
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nuances of team chemistry and the year-to-year variability of player performance make almost every NBA offseason move a gamble, but some wagers are riskier than others. In many cases, we won't see these bets pay off (or not) until the end of the 2022 postseason. But based on what we know now, combined with some reasonable guesswork, we can forecast which offseason transactions seem most likely to hit and which ones look like suckers' plays.

fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
FanSided

3 Lakers who won’t be on the roster by season’s end

With NBA training camp around the corner, here are 3 Los Angeles Lakers who won’t be on the roster by the end of the season. Even though NBA training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 28, speculative roster cuts are already in the mix, with many in NBA world discussing who will be playing wearing the purple and gold come October.
NBA
Bleacher Report

New Big 3s We Could See by 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

We witnessed the creation of a few NBA Big Threes this offseason, with more possibly coming before the 2022 trade deadline passes. Russell Westbrook was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the New York Knicks signed Kemba Walker to join Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, Kyle Lowry is now a teammate of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo with the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls agreed to sign-and-trades for DeMar DeRozan (and Lonzo Ball) to complement Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Anthony Davis’ huge offseason switch for Lakers should terrify rest of NBA

One of the biggest storylines after the Los Angeles Lakers conducted their annual media day this year was Anthony Davis finally confirming that he is, indeed, going to play the five more this season. This is certainly good news for Lakers fans because Davis, who’s often preferred to play the four throughout his career, is in a better position to succeed while playing center.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Biggest Matchups for 1st Month of 2021-22 NBA Season

In the NBA, measuring-stick matchups are exactly how they sound: A chance to measure up against the highest level of competition. The Golden State Warriors will draw several of them right out of the gate during the 2021-22 season. The Dubs should want these early tests to know whether their...
NBA
fadeawayworld.com

5 Biggest Favorites For The 2022 NBA Championship

The NBA season is just around the corner. But, even though training camp hasn’t even started, people are already looking forward to who’s going to end up on top and take the Lary O’Brien trophy home. Oddsmakers have spoken loud and clear and have already established their favorites. Those who...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Thinks This Team Had Better Offseason Than Los Angeles

With over ten roster spots changing over, the Lakers were largely seen as having the busiest offseason in the NBA. While the reaction to the roster moves have been polarizing, it cannot be argued that this is the most talent the team has seen in a while. NBA Insider Chris...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Jordan Poole, Warriors Knock Off LeBron James, Anthony Davis-Led Lakers in Preseason

The Golden State Warriors are a preseason juggernaut. Golden State improved to 4-0 with a 111-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Tuesday's showdown at Staples Center. Jordan Poole and Damion Lee led the way for the Warriors, who are looking to return to the upper echelon of the Western Conference this season.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Do the Warriors Have Another Future Superstar in Jordan Poole?

Jordan Poole has scored more total points this preseason than any other player in the NBA. After dropping 18 in 19 minutes of the Golden State Warriors' 111-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, he's averaging 23.3 and shooting 40.0 percent from three. His Warriors are now 4-0. And even...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Best-Case, Worst-Case Scenarios for Every Top 50 NBA Player This Season

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report revealed its top 50 NBA players entering the 2021-22 season. From Anthony Edwards to Kevin Durant, the game's top stars were ranked based on the kind of impact they can have this season, but now it's time to put those stars under the microscope to figure out just what their best- and worst-case scenarios are for the upcoming year.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Jay Williams News

ESPN just can’t seem to find the right mix of people for its NBA pregame show. Every couple of years, the Worldwide Leader rolls out a new crew for NBA Countdown, hoping they’ve finally found the right ingredients for a show that can match what Turner Sports has in Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
NBA

