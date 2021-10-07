Will 2021 NBA Offseason's Biggest Gambles Work Out?

The nuances of team chemistry and the year-to-year variability of player performance make almost every NBA offseason move a gamble, but some wagers are riskier than others. In many cases, we won't see these bets pay off (or not) until the end of the 2022 postseason. But based on what we know now, combined with some reasonable guesswork, we can forecast which offseason transactions seem most likely to hit and which ones look like suckers' plays.