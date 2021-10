Turing historical data into useful insights and predictions to enable clinical decision making is a key facet of the expanding role of predictive analytics into healthcare. The healthcare predictive analytics market has made continuous strides from the growing real-life applications of predictive analytics in hospital settings. For instance, various tools are used to proactively identify health issues and prevent hospital readmissions. Over the years, algorithmically derived probabilities from these tools have enabled clinicians to make better informed decisions while evaluating the risks. Gaining access to these probabilities send timely alerts to clinicians and caregivers in the management of chronic diseases. The expanding array of tools in the healthcare predictive analytics is being enriched by the growing incorporation of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) in the platforms.

