19 startups from around the world to pitch for cut of $5 million, including top prize of $1 million. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the 19 finalists for the 43North seventh annual startup competition. The finalists will be coming to Buffalo later this month to pitch for one of eight investments totaling $5 million, including a top prize of $1 million. These startups originate from across the U.S., as well as Canada and the U.K., and cover an extensive set of industries, from clinical testing to fintech services, sustainable farming, artificial intelligence, and consumer tools.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO