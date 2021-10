Maurice Ashley, the first African-American chess grandmaster is also a speaker, commentator and teacher who knows there are many benefits to playing the game. Chess fever has hit the US following last year's hit show "The Queen's Gambit" coupled with the opportunity to stay in and learn a new skill. Ashley says the main technique of chess is learning how to predict what your opponent will do, which can help you achieve in life and in business. The 2021 US Chess Championship tournament runs Oct 5-19. Watch live at https://uschesschamps.com/

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO