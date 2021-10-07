CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to automatically create tactical quizzes

By Albert Silver
chessbase.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. You just played a game, or a series of games, and want to review them. You could easily just run the blunder check function as shown in a previous tutorial, but what if you could be quizzed on key positions in the games, just like solving a set of tactics? Likewise, you can just grab a series of games and let the program do the rest, and then test yourself on the many quiz positions it produces.

