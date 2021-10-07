Svitlana's Smart Moves - Bold sacrifices might not work

In just 60 minutes, you will be well-equipped with a surprise weapon, which will take most of your opponents out of book right from the start. Svitlana Demchenko is a 18-year-old, Canadian WIM, and chess coach. Here and now, she will teach us plenty of smart moves on the board, ranging from tactics, strategies, openings, and anything else chess related. In the process, I'm happy to be available as a student at club player level, and pester the Women's International Master with questions. Anyone who wants to strengthen their chess skills is welcome to watch, and actively replay the positions from the video, on our chessboard.