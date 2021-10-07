Norton voters to see school levy renewal on ballot

NORTON — Voters in Norton will be asked to approve a renewal of Norton City Schools’ permanent improvement levy in the Nov. 2 General Election. If approved, the renewal of the 3-mill levy would be in effect for five years. It currently generates $745,268 annually for the district and costs property owners $65.45 per $100,000 of appraised value, district officials said. Because the levy is a renewal, there would be no increase in residents’ property taxes, officials added.