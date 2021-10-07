Nestlé introduces an orange twist for its popular Toffee Crisp bar

Before you start assembling a board of cheese, charcuterie, and crackers for happy hour tonight, check your pantry if you have a milk allergy: Simple Mills, a popular producer of gluten-free snacks, has issued a voluntary recall of its Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers. According to the brand, a select number of boxes of the sea salt crackers were incorrectly packed with bags of Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers. The ingredient panel on the Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Cracker boxes does not disclose milk, which is a major health concern for people who have an allergy or sensitivity to dairy. Milk is a key ingredient in the brand’s cheddar crackers. At this time, there are no other known health or safety risks associated with consuming the Farmhouse Cheddar crackers—so if you’re OK with dairy, it should be safe to eat the crackers. “We know this type of news can be concerning, so as a valued customer we want to make sure you have all the facts,” said the brand in their alert.

