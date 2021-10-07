3 Women Makes Unisex Garments From Upcycled Rice Sacks

L.L. Bean has become the latest American brand to quite literally trade on its heritage. With the launch of its L.L. Bean Pre-Loved collection this morning, the Maine-based maker joins other historic labels like J. Press and Brooks Brothers in selling its own vintage wares to current customers. As anyone who’s ever attended the Brimfield Antique show can tell you, there’s no shortage of vintage Bean out there. In its 109 years in business—106 of which featured a lifetime return policy—L.L. Bean has seeded Goodwills and flea markets from Freeport to Fremont with its pre-owned merchandise. But, this is the first...

APPAREL ・ 5 HOURS AGO