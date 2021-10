German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday implored Israel not to "lose sight” of the need to establish a Palestinian state, as she wrapped up a two-day farewell visit.Merkel's support for a two-state solution has been one of the key disagreements with Israel's leadership during her 16 years in office, which were characterized by unwavering support for Israel. Speaking at an Israeli think tank, Merkel welcomed the historic diplomatic agreements reached last year between Israel and four Arab countries - led by the United Arab Emirates. But she said the deals, known as the Abraham Accords, did not erase the...

