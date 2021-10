TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On Thursday, the Florida State Board of Education threatened to fine a total of ten school districts for going against the governor’s executive order. Both Hillsborough and Sarasota Counties were removed from that list because they adjusted their mask policies. Hillsborough changing the policy just one day before the board of education meeting. Hillsborough County Schools cut it close. On Wednesday the district removed it’s mask mandate with a medical opt-out, and instead replaced it with a mask mandate in which parents can opt-their child out by filling out a simple form, and doing this...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO