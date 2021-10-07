Robert Saleh shows support for Marcus Maye after February DUI arrest

Robert Saleh addressed Marcus Maye’s February DUI arrest that came to light earlier this week on Wednesday, voicing support for the Jets’ star safety. Maye was charged with driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanors of DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of a crash in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The arrest was first reported by ESPN. Six weeks after his DUI arrest, Maye was also stopped by police in Orlando, Florida for speeding and driving with a suspended license, according to NorthJersey.com.