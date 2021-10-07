CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

Transportation Department Awards $2.3 Million to NDSU

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- Norht Dakota State University set to recieve some major funds, courtesy of the federal government. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $2,583,300 to NDSU. The funds will go toward a congressionally-mandated program, the Mountains-Plains Consortium University Transportation Centers, which seeks to advance state-of-the-art transportation research and technology for the next generation of transportation professionals. NDSU is the lead university in the consortium.

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
Fargo, ND
Education
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cramer

Comments / 0

Community Policy