Transportation Department Awards $2.3 Million to NDSU

(Fargo, ND) -- Norht Dakota State University set to recieve some major funds, courtesy of the federal government. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $2,583,300 to NDSU. The funds will go toward a congressionally-mandated program, the Mountains-Plains Consortium University Transportation Centers, which seeks to advance state-of-the-art transportation research and technology for the next generation of transportation professionals. NDSU is the lead university in the consortium.