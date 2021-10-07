CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers in the thick of adding defensive starters

By Tim Kowols
 7 days ago

The Green Bay Packers were connected to plenty of stories on Wednesday involving defensive stars in the league. Internally, there is still no news on the severity of Jaire Alexander's injured shoulder. He had to leave Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after using his shoulder primarily to make a tackle. Head coach Matt LaFleur said they are still getting opinions on the injury, going as far as saying Alexander could miss the entire season if surgery is required.

