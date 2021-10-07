2021 Songbird Vocal Jazz Fest

Presents trombonist and pianist John and Lisa Hasselback. Friday, October 22, 2021, 8 pm at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica. Jazz is back at The Other Side after 18 long month with some of our Upstate region’s most accomplished musicians. The Hasselbacks are members of one of upstate NY’s great musical families and we’re happy to have them here to become part of Utica’s jazz family. John Hasselback has been named “Top Trombonist in Western New York” by the JazzBuffalo poll each year since its inception in 2014. Joining the Hasselbacks are Pete Chwazik on bass, Mike Cortese on drums, and Mike Dubaniewicz on sax. Pete and Mike Cortese are returning favorites with our Utica audience. And Mike Dubaniewicz we all know as one of the top saxophonists in the state.

UTICA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO