2021 Songbird Vocal Jazz Fest

By TERRI JO JENKINS
allaboutjazz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am an semi / pro singer continuing to explore my own voice and found this event to be such fun, informative, and supportive of any singer, no matter what level. Great networking atmosphere! I'll definitely attend in the future!. —Josephine Garland, Grand Island, Nebraska. The SongBird Vocal Jazz Fest...

www.allaboutjazz.com

