Lost Judgment (XOne) - Review
If video games have taught me anything, it’s to make sure that if I ever travel to Japan, I never get caught up in illegal or even remotely shady activity. Ace Attorney has made it abundantly clear that if I have to go to court, I’m likely to face a court that views me as guilty until proven innocent, and a prosecutor that will continuously physically harass my attorney. And with the Judgment games, we can now safely assume that even if the police don’t actually suspect me of a crime yet, independent detectives are well within their jurisdiction to break down my door and spin kick me in the face repeatedly until I confess to any potential misdeeds.www.vgchartz.com
Comments / 0