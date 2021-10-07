CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Spain expects budget deficit to narrow to 5%/GDP in 2022

(Adds details, quote)

MADRID, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Spain’s government expects to slash the budget deficit next year to 5% of gross domestic product from this year’s projected 8.4%, the Budget Minister said on Thursday, as EU payments to support a post-pandemic recovery kick in.

The 2022 deficit figure given by Maria Jesus Montero was unchanged from a previous projection.

Buoyed by the injection of 27.6 billion euros ($32 billion) of European Union funds, the 2022 budget will include record investments of more than 40 billion euros ($46 billion), Montero said.

“The spending and investment increases don’t mean a widening of the public deficit. The (EU) fiscal rules were suspended, but not fiscal responsibility. We are still committed to deficit reduction,” she told a conference detailing the government’s budget draft.

An expected economic growth rate of 7% in 2022 after projected growth of 6.5% this year will further contribute to the narrowing of the deficit as a percentage of GDP.

Overall government spending is set to rise 2.3% to around 242 billion euros.

The budget gap is forecast to narrow further to 4% of GDP in 2023.

The Conversation U.S.

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
Reuters

Austria plans budget deficit of 2.3% for next year

VIENNA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Austria’s budget deficit will return to within the European Union’s limit of 3% of economic output next year at 2.3%, shrinking from 6% this year as growth recovers and the COVID-19 pandemic eases, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel will also...
dailyforex.com

UK GDP Grows Less Than Expected

According to data released by the United Kingdom's Office for National Statistics, the country’s GDP rose by 0.4% in August (month-on-month), below expectations of 0.5% and above July’s 0.1% drop. According to the estimations of the ONS, this brought the GDP to 0.8% below pre-pandemic levels. In monthly terms, industrial...
The Independent

EU urges members to protect poor residents amid energy hikes

The European Union's executive branch advised the 27 EU member countries Wednesday to adopt tax cuts, state aid and other measures to help households and businesses weather the impact of high energy prices that have fueled a renewed debate on the use of nuclear power.After months of economic instability linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission wants a rapid and joint response to mitigate the effects of the price hikes, especially for people living in poverty or on low incomes. “Rising global energy prices are a serious concern for the EU. As we emerge from the pandemic and...
Slash
The Independent

China exports up 28% in September; surplus with US at $42B

China’s import and export growth slowed in September amid shipping bottlenecks and other disruptions combined with coronavirus outbreaks, according to customs data reported Wednesday.The report showed exports rose 28.1% to $305.7 billion. That was slightly slower than the 33% increase logged in August, but faster than economists had forecast. Imports rose 17.6% to $240 billion, less than the previous month’s 26% but a bit more than expected. Disruptions in industrial supply chains have persisted after last year’s global economic downturn. Rising infections in the United States and some other markets also dampened consumer sentiment. This year’s trade figures have...
mix929.com

New Zealand’s budget deficit shrinks sharply on economic rebound

SYDNEY (Reuters) – New Zealand’s government on Tuesday reported a marked improvement in its finances thanks to a surprisingly brisk recovery for its economy, though a fresh coronavirus outbreak has since clouded the outlook somewhat. The New Zealand Treasury said it had a budget deficit of NZ$4.6 billion ($3.2 billion)...
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
AFP

Georgieva keeps IMF helm despite scandal

Kristalina Georgieva was secured in her job at the helm of the International Monetary Fund on Monday, after the Washington-based crisis lender's board reaffirmed its confidence in the scandal-hit Bulgarian economist. Georgieva's role at the institution was called into question after the September 16 publication of the findings of an investigation carried out at the request of the ethics committee of the World Bank, where Georgieva had previously held a senior role. The investigation by law firm WilmerHale concluded that Georgieva had manipulated data in favor of China while at the global body, which she has denied. Drawn out uncertainty over whether Georgieva would keep her job ended Monday when the IMF board said it "reaffirms its full confidence in the Managing Director's leadership and ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties."
The Independent

IMF foresees a slight drop in global growth from pandemic

The International Monetary Fund is slightly downgrading its outlook for the global recovery from the pandemic recession, reflecting the persistence of supply chain disruptions in industrialized countries and deadly disparities in vaccination rates between rich and poor nations.In its latest World Economic Outlook being released Tuesday, the IMF foresees global growth this year of 5.9%, compared with its projection in July of 6%.For the United Sates, the world's largest economy, the IMF predicts growth of 6% for 2021, below its July forecast of 7%. The downward revision reflects a slowdown in economic activity resulting from a rise in COVID-19...
Spain
Europe
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

UK growth downgraded as IMF warns of vaccine gap between rich and poor countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its outlook for the UK’s economy this year, putting a dent in hopes of a swift recovery, while warning that developing countries are being left behind.The IMF said it expects UK output to grow by 6.8% in 2021, down from a previous estimate of 7%.It would still make the country one of the fastest growing major economies this year, however the UK had more easy ground to regain as its output fell at one of the fastest rates during 2020, by 9.8%.For instance, the US, which is expected to grow by 6% in...
KREX

IMF board confident about leader despite data-rigging claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund expressed “full confidence” in its managing director Tuesday in response to allegations that while she was a World Bank official, she and others pressured staffers to change business rankings in an effort to placate China. The IMF’s 24-member executive board said in a statement that its review “did not conclusively demonstrate that […]
AFP

IMF chief Georgieva: an image of integrity dented by scandal

Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva, whose role as head of the International Monetary Fund was reaffirmed Monday despite allegations of data tampering, is described as a respected economist with a strong background in international finance. On Monday, however, the Fund's Executive Board "reaffirmed its full confidence" in Georgieva, keeping her on as managing director.
The Independent

EU's first green bond issuance raises $13.8 billion

The European Commission issued its inaugural green bonds Tuesday, raising 12 billion euros ($13.8 billion) from a sale that attracted strong demand from investors.The EU's executive branch is planning to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds by the end of 2026 as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU commission said the 15-year bond was more than 11 times oversubscribed, with books exceeding 135 billion euros. Johannes Hahn the commissioner in charge of budget and administration, said “this marks the largest green bond order book ever...
Reuters

IMF board decision hangs over Georgieva as annual meetings begin

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Data-rigging allegations against International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva were set to loom over the opening of week-long IMF-World Bank annual meetings on Monday as the Fund's executive board failed to conclude its review after yet another marathon meeting. The IMF board met on...
b975.com

Ireland cuts 2021 deficit forecast to 3.1% of GDP

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland on Saturday cut its budget deficit forecast for the year to 3.1% of gross domestic product from a forecast it made three months ago of 5.1% thanks to lower-than-expected spending and strong tax receipts and economic growth. The government had indicated in recent weeks that it...
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

