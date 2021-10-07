"Oh Dear It's Begun", "Why Always Us" - Plenty of Man City Fans Are Reacting to Newcastle United's Reported Approach for Club Director

The North-East club are reportedly on the verge of a groundbreaking takeover from a Saudi Arabian consortium, in a move that could not only change the face of Newcastle United, but also the competitive nature of the Premier League.

With such a high-profile takeover also comes changes both on and off the pitch, and an exclusive report from the Telegraph on Thursday revealed that one man at director level with the Etihad Stadium has been identified as a candidate for a new role at St James' Park.

This is according to the information of Sam Wallace, who reports that Newcastle’s prospective new owners are considering a move to appoint a sporting director, with Manchester City's academy director Jason Wilcox labelled as being 'among those considered a suitable candidate'.

Following the news relayed via City Xtra, plenty of City supporters were keen to react to the claims, with many seeing the story as being all too predictable given the nature of the changes at Newcastle United.

While some were seemingly left distressed at the possibility of Wilcox being the first of several names to make the switch further north, some were almost begging the Magpies' prospective new owners to raid City further.

