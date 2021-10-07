CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luce at InterContinental San Francisco Hotel Reopens with Executive Chef Rogelio Garcia

fsrmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFine dining restaurant Luce at InterContinental SF Hotel in downtown San Francisco announces its official reopening with new Executive Chef Rogelio Garcia on Friday, October 8, 2021. Chef Garcia joins the Luce team following Executive Chef positions at 1 Michelin-starred Spruce (SF), Angèle (Napa), and Traci Des Jardins' The Commissary (SF), as well as being Chef de Partie at 3-star Thomas Keller's The French Laundry (Yountville). Chef brings a refined technique to his tasting menu that's at once opulent, inventive, and comforting to the palate. Luce presents an idiosyncratic wine program carrying the prestige of the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator magazine.

