CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Al’ and the Fall of Afghanistan, ‘Ghosts’ Scares Up Laughs, TCM Loves Lucy, HBO Max Explores ’15 Minutes of Shame’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago

Real-world events shatter the sitcom world of CBS’s The United States of Al as the title Afghan interpreter observes the fall of Afghanistan from a distance. On a lighter note, CBS’s Ghosts is a haunting comedy about silly spirits. Turner Classic Movies’ “Star of the Month” is Lucille Ball, also the subject of a new podcast. Monica Lewinsky is an executive producer of the HBO Max documentary 15 Minutes of Shame, about a subject with which she’s all too familiar: public shaming and cyber-harassment.

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Ghosts’ Review: CBS Comedy Scares Up Plenty of Charm and Laughs

You can see the show pitch for CBS’ “Ghosts” laid out before you as you watch the first episode: It’s “Beetlejuice” meets “Newhart”!. Here’s a New York City couple, a chef and a freelance writer, who have just unexpectedly inherited a nine-bedroom country home and decided to turn it into a bed and breakfast! And here’s the zany group of ghosts who have been stuck in the house together since their deaths — a Revolutionary Era politician! A hippie! A Native American! A 1920s jazz singer! An early-2000s Wall Street bro! A Viking!
TV SERIES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Western Pa. native scares up comedy ‘Ghosts’ for CBS

Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers a viewing tip for the coming week. The fall’s funniest new comedy, CBS’s “Ghosts,” premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. with back-to-back episodes. Based on a BBC comedy of the same title that’s available in the U.S. on HBO Max, CBS’s “Ghosts” follows...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Monica Lewinsky
blackfilm.com

Trailer: ‘LOVE LIFE’ Season Two, Debuting October 28 on HBO Max

HBO Max has released the trailer and key art for season two of the Max Original LOVE LIFE. The romantic comedy anthology series returns with three episodes on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28. Watch trailer below!. Season two focuses on Marcus Watkins (Emmy nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper). After his...
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

'15 Minutes of Shame' Doc Subject Says Cancel Culture Made Him a Pariah

'15 Minutes of Shame' documentary subject Emmanuel Cafferty says he was canceled after fidgeting with his fingers got misinterpreted as him throwing up the "white power" hand gesture ... and he says his life's been derailed ever since. Cafferty joined "TMZ Live" Tuesday ... 16 months after he was unceremoniously...
TV & VIDEOS
MLive.com

How to Watch “15 Minutes of Shame” new documentary out now

15 Minutes of Shame is now streaming on HBO Max. Produced by Monica Lewinsky and Max Joseph, this new in-depth documentary zooms in on the media and public shaming. This HBO Max original examines our modern obsession with public shaming, looking at some of the ways in which we hold each other accountable—sometimes with good reason, and sometimes to the point of destruction (sometimes both?). Produced by two not-so-strangers to the media and cyber-harassment, the documentary explores psychology, social behaviors, bystanders, bullies, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Tcm#Hbo Max Explores#Cbs
TVLine

B Positive Boss Chuck Lorre Previews 'Chapter 2' of CBS Comedy Involving an 'Extraordinary Windfall of Money'

Anyone familiar with B Positive boss Chuck Lorre’s other comedies knows that he’s not afraid to take big swings. Take, for instance, when Mom, which began as a story about a recovering drug- and alcohol-dependent single mother, morphed into a show about a group of women — a chosen family, really — who were bonded by their shared demons and a desire to overcome them. Or more recently when United States of Al, a series about a U.S. Marine and his Afghan interpreter, shifted gears to address the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. To follow through and take these big swings “begins...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hawaiian Crime Drama Based On ‘Hell-Bent’ Book In Works At HBO Max From Cris Cole & Seoul Street

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing Aloha MotherF**ker, a drama series based on Jason Ryan’s best-selling novel Hell-Bent. Mad Dogs creator Cris Cole will write the adaptation, which comes from Will Yun Lee and Mark and Christine Holder’s Seoul Street. In Aloha MotherF**ker, When cops fail to find her son’s killers, Renee, a divorced mom in her 40s, heads to Hawaii to start her own investigation. Here she uncovers rampant disorganized crime and systemic corruption within the police and legal system, before inadvertently finding a new place for herself in the world. The cat-and mouse-thriller is set in 1970s Hawaii, a dream vacation...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
GeekyGadgets

HBO Max to cost €8.99 in Europe

HBO Max is coming to Europe later this month and HBO has revealed their pricing for their new streaming service in Europe. Pricing will start at €8.99 per month although the exact pricing will depend on which country you are in, you can see a price list below. HBO Max,...
TV & VIDEOS
actionnewsnow.com

'15 Minutes of Shame' looks at public shaming with 'patient zero' Monica Lewinsky

With Monica Lewinsky as producer, narrator and self-proclaimed "patient zero" for its premise, "15 Minutes of Shame" is a thought-provoking if slightly scattered documentary, one that looks at the nastiness of online culture, its tendency toward snap judgments and the havoc that can wreak on lives of ordinary people. Author...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’: Watch The First Four Minutes of the Animated HBO Max Series

The first four minutes of the colorfully, vibrant cartoon, Aquaman: King of Atlantis have been released. The episode titled "Chapter One: Dead Sea" will premiere on October 14th on HBO Max. The first episode in this 3-part series will tell the beginnings behind the story of the king of Atlantis himself on his very first day at his new job. Aquaman will need to prove his salt, but will luckily have help from his trusty, brainy advisor, Vulko, and the mystical, water-controlling princess, Mera.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’: TV Review

Audiences have been spoiled by a semi-recent run of scripted and documentary projects offering thoughtful reevaluations of celebrities, mostly female, whose images were shaped and manipulated by a corrosive corner of media culture in the ’90s, ’00s and beyond. From Britney Spears to Princess Diana to Marcia Clark to Britney Spears to Tonya Harding to Princess Diana to Britney Spears to Monica Lewinsky to Lorena Bobbitt to Britney Spears, we’ve seen time and again how filters of sensationalism and sexism can pollute a public image and leave a very real person trapped in a constructed and commodified prison. Brittany Murphy, who died...
TV SERIES
Variety

Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned. The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices. The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world. Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy