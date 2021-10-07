‘Al’ and the Fall of Afghanistan, ‘Ghosts’ Scares Up Laughs, TCM Loves Lucy, HBO Max Explores ’15 Minutes of Shame’

The first four minutes of the colorfully, vibrant cartoon, Aquaman: King of Atlantis have been released. The episode titled "Chapter One: Dead Sea" will premiere on October 14th on HBO Max. The first episode in this 3-part series will tell the beginnings behind the story of the king of Atlantis himself on his very first day at his new job. Aquaman will need to prove his salt, but will luckily have help from his trusty, brainy advisor, Vulko, and the mystical, water-controlling princess, Mera.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO