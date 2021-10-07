CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Wings & Rings Plots Expansion in Mexico

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Wings & Rings, the 85-unit sports restaurant franchise with locations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, is crossing the border and introducing its club-level experience to another new international market: Mexico. With a new G4 prototype restaurant design to meet changing consumer needs, a development incentive program...

Eater

Portillo’s, a Chicago Street Food Icon, Plots Major Expansion

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Chicago food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Portillo’s Hot Dogs, the Chicago area street food juggernaut that’s developed a cult of personality around Italian beef sandwiches and gooey, golden cheese sauce, is moving forward with major expansion plans. The chain on Monday filed to become a publicly traded company, confirming its intent to launch more than 600 restaurants in the U.S. over the next 25 years.
CHICAGO, IL
EatThis

America's Third-Biggest Pizza Chain Is Opening Dozens of New Locations

"Pizza! Pizza!" is the catchphrase of this national pizzeria… and according to a new report, when they promise pizza, they mean it. The pizza chain that's beloved in large part for its noteworthy deals has been baking up a plan to take its product wider. In particular, they're about to put a serious stake in the ground in one Midwestern city.
RESTAURANTS
New Haven Register

North Haven plaza to get a taste of Mexico; eatery owner plans CT expansion

NORTH HAVEN — Having successfully opened a half-dozen Mexican restaurants in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Ramon Michel now is taking aim at the Connecticut dining market. The 56-year-old Michel, who got his start in the restaurant business as a dishwasher at the age of 16, is opening his first Connecticut restaurant Tuesday, when Torito debuts at 150 Universal Drive North in the North Haven Pavilion shopping center.
CONNECTICUT STATE
EatThis

This Burger Chain Serves the Best Quality Beef Patties, New Report Shows

When you set out to enjoy a juicy burger, it's usually the drippy, gooey cheeses, sauces, and condiments—aka all the extras—that make for an indulgent first impression. But what takes a burger from a mediocre fast-food item to a top-notch culinary achievement is the beef. And for the third year in a row, one fast-casual chain proved that its burgers are a cut above the rest in that department.
RESTAURANTS
The Day

These Buffalo wings are an extra-crispy way to celebrate the American classic

Buffalo wings are barely half a century old, but they are part of the canon of American cuisine. Reportedly invented in the 1960s at Anchor Bar in Buffalo, by Teressa Bellissimo, the first wings were cut into sections (drumettes and flats), deep-fried sans any sort of breading, tossed with hot sauce and then served with celery and blue cheese dressing. With much respect to the original, here's a slightly modified version with some techniques borrowed from Korean and Japanese fried chicken in a quest for the crispiest skin possible. (As someone who has been making Southern fried chicken all my life, even I have picked up a few pointers.) You could argue that the quest for crispness in a dish that will be coated in a sauce is futile, but anyone who has encountered a flaccid-skinned wing knows that it is not.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
BoardingArea

Today Only: $0.50 McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger!

Today is a very special day… It’s National Cheeseburger Day! And to commemorate this special day, McDonald’s has an awesome deal for you. McDonald’s wants you to celebrate NCD with a $0.50 Double Cheeseburger!. National Cheeseburger Day takes place today, September 18, 2021 so this offer is only good… today.
RESTAURANTS
fsrmagazine.com

Old Chicago Reopens in Katy, Texas

Old Chicago is back with a new modern restaurant design serving its signature dishes and legendary beer to the Katy community. Old Chicago, located at 24515 Katy Freeway, celebrated its highly anticipated return by joining the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and other city officials during an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 11. Fans of Old Chicago arrived at the ceremony to line up early to be one of the first 100 dine-in guests to receive free Pizza for a Year.
KATY, TX
fsrmagazine.com

TGI Fridays to Open 300 Ghost Kitchens with REEF

TGI FRIDAYS and REEF, the world’s largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs and delivery restaurants, today announced a partnership to launch 300 delivery restaurants across the U.S., Canada and other international markets over the next five years. This partnership represents the first global casual dining concept in REEF’s portfolio. The first location expected to launch will be in REEF’s hometown, Miami, FL.
MIAMI, FL
The Post and Courier

First phase of new Nexton retail center, which includes Buffalo Wild Wings, opens

The first phase of North Creek Marketplace, a retail center located on the northern end of Nexton and just outside of Cane Bay Plantation, is open for business. The development at the intersection of North Creek Drive and U.S. Highway 176 includes a variety of dining options and medical and service providers, such as the recently opened Buffalo Wild Wings and Marco’s Pizza.
RETAIL
fsrmagazine.com

Mr Brews Taphouse Experiences Record-Breaking Summer

Mr Brews Taphouse proved to be the go-to destination for enjoying gourmet burgers and locally sourced craft beers during a hot summer day as the award-winning brand experienced record-breaking sales during the season. On average in July, the full-service craft brew pub and restaurant saw a 49.6% increase in sales...
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ

