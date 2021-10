It was the ’90s in Northern California and my cousins and I would get our snacks from the “candy house” in my grandma’s apartment complex. Over the years, there were several candy houses throughout the complex, one designated for the folks who lived in the front, in the back, and in the back-back. (You didn’t wanna go to the back-back.) They were usually run by a housewife, who would also sell hot food from what she was already making for dinner—French fries, tamales, tacos, enchiladas. The candy house behind my nana’s townhouse had a kitchen window you could walk right up to. Here is where you placed an order for your chips, candy, or cinnamon-laced coconut milk.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 5 DAYS AGO