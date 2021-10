Tiger Woods was spotted back on the golf course as images surfaced of him spectating at a junior tournament in Florida this weekend. The 45-year-old golfer is pictured watching his son, Charlie, competing at the event. He was wearing golf gear and had a sleeve on his right leg. His girlfriend, Erica, is also in the image, standing next to him. These are the first images of Woods in a long time, as he has been relatively out of public view since his car accident earlier this year.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO