The best characteristic of the folks behind The Match, golf’s series of made-for-TV showdowns, is that they’re willing to adapt. The first Match pitted the game’s two biggest names, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, in a $9 million Las Vegas pay-per-view the day after Thanksgiving in 2018. Viewers flocked to place their orders; when else would they get to see Tiger vs. Phil like this? Overall, the show delivered; we got Woods sending it to sudden death playoff holes, we got a peek at Shadow Creek (Vegas’ mythic golf cathedral) and we got Mickelson winning the entire thing in the darkness on the 22nd hole on a strange, modified par-3 over a waterfall. It was strange and it was wonderful and it was very Vegas.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO