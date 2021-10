Vicki Diana Pennington, 70, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Vernon, Texas. She was born Aug. 7, 1951, in Corsicana, to Maeda and James Henry Davis. She graduated from Bonham High School in Bonham, Texas, in 1969. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1973 from East Texas State University, now Texas A & M Commerce, and a Master of Music Education degree from Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, in 1975. She married James Edward Pennington July 23, 1985, in Euless. Her professional career began at Iowa Park High School, where she taught music. She then spent twenty-five years as Music Instructor at Vernon College.