NATHASSIA is returning with a brand-new single ‘Parasite’, with representation on the imprint ‘ArchangelUK Recordings’. Her prominent live show capabilities and successful releases like ‘Rainmaker’ and ‘Star Sapphire’ paired with the successful launch of Her weekly ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ radio show is what keeps her ahead of the curve. NATHASSIA has constantly been pushing the boat out in terms of her devotion to music, her sound continues to develop with each successful release, and she is bound to have a great year ahead with the way she is growing as an artist. Join the hype and tune into her latest release, NATHASSIA is taking the industry by storm.

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO