Parkersburg, WV

Wood Circuit Court

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled recently in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Michael Forman, 40, 815 14th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty through an Alford plea before Judge Robert Waters to fraudulent use of an access device. He was sentenced to state prison for two years with a credit of 351 days credit for time served. He has to pay $959.81 in restitutions to Discover within one year. He was also ordered to pay $1,272 in fines and court costs.

