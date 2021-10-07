Op/Ed: Social construction distracts from conservation of national parks

A statewide approach is needed to control rat poison usage and protect rodents, raptors and other wildlife from inhumane deaths. Often, we at NJ Audubon (and other organizations concerned about birds) receive queries from concerned residents about injured or dead birds. Not too long ago, a New Jersey resident reported having spotted a rare owl in a backyard spruce tree. They rushed to get a look at what was later determined to be an exotic barred owl — on New Jersey’s threatened list and never seen in this particular town before. But upon finding the owl, sitting on the ground, their excitement turned to dismay. The bird was clearly in distress. The resident, an experienced field ornithologist, carefully picked up the owl, discovered blood on its belly and under its tail, and knew what had happened because they had seen it before. The bird must have consumed poison. Moments later, the mysterious-looking owl — best known for its distinctive “Who cooks for you?” call — was dead. Perhaps you or someone you know have had a similar experience.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO