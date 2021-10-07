Op/Ed: Social construction distracts from conservation of national parks
John Muir, a historical advocate for National Parks, once said “Thousands of tired, nerve- shaken, over-civilized people are beginning to find out that going to the mountains is going home; that wildness is a necessity.”i National parks protect the natural environment, wildlife, and biodiversity; however, preservation is falling behind in their priority. The social construction of nature values social, political and economic benefits over the true conservation of the environment in National Parks across the globe.downingtowntimes.com
Comments / 0