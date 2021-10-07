Belfrey theatre bats up 50 years

Red Wing is Hallmark-movie idyllic. That’s thanks in large part to the fact that the hamlet, as famous for its boots as for its pottery, has hung on to most of its historic places. Case in point: the 117-year-old Sheldon Theatre of Performing Arts. The 468-seat jewel box has been a vaudeville theater and a film house and, these days, is a concert and performing arts center. Oh, and it’s persisted—surviving two world wars, the 1918 flu, the Great Depression, and COVID-19. Not to mention the disasters. “The Sheldon has burned twice and exploded once,” says the theater’s new executive director, Jeff Larson. But, to the delight of Red Wing’s residents, it still stands—and keeps playing.

RED WING, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO