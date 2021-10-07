CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO says COVID-19 aid to North Korea being held in quarantine

By Josh Smith
Metro International
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – COVID-19 aid supplies have arrived in North Korea but are being held in quarantine in its seaport of Nampho, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, as the isolated nation shows few signs of easing strict border lockdowns. North Korea sealed its borders when the coronavirus...

