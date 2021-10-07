CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACG Wisconsin Announces Outstanding Corporate Growth and Leadership Award Winners

Milwaukee Business Journal
 7 days ago

The Association for Corporate Growth – Wisconsin Chapter (ACG Wisconsin) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 ACG Wisconsin Outstanding Corporate Growth Award and the 2021 ACG Wisconsin Leadership Award. • Northwestern Mutual has been selected to receive the Outstanding Corporate Growth Award. • Timothy P. Hanley, Acting Keyes Dean of Business Administration, Marquette University, has been selected to receive the Leadership Award. • ACG Wisconsin will celebrate the awardees during a luncheon on Friday, October 15, 2021. Outstanding Corporate Growth Award - Northwestern Mutual Northwestern Mutual is a leader in the financial services arena. Founded in Wisconsin over 160 years ago, they are one of FORTUNE’S 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies and continues to demonstrate financial strength with total company assets of $309 billion. Northwestern Mutual had a monumental 2020, significantly exceeding revenue, total surplus, and total assets from the prior year. During a time of uncertainty, they were able to reach milestones of $31.1 billion in revenue, and broke records with $2 trillion of life insurance protection and $230 billion in client investments. Their impressive list of accomplishments does not end there. They are an organization committed to giving back to the community through the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, which has donated more than $400 million since its inception in 1992. Foundation efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making Milwaukee a great destination. Additionally, they remain committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion through a new $100 million impact investing fund, announced in 2021. Northwestern Mutual’s exceptional growth, resilience, and commitment to their policy owners, team, and community, are among the reasons they were selected for this year’s ACG Wisconsin Outstanding Corporate Growth Award. Leadership Award - Tim Hanley, Acting Keyes Dean of Business Administration, Marquette University Tim Hanley is a seasoned global executive, with extensive experience consulting with manufacturers regarding digital transformation, organizational strategy development and execution, acquisitions, and market development. Hanley led Deloitte’s Global Consumer and Industrial Products industry practice and helped grow the practice to be the largest at Deloitte with over $14 billion of revenues. Hanley was recognized in 2012 as Marquette University College of Business Administration’s Distinguished Alumnus of the year. He has also served as a member of the college’s Dean’s Council, the university’s President’s Advisory Council and Campaign Executive Committee. In October 2019, Marquette University named Hanley its first-ever executive-in-residence, a position created by Dean Dr. Joseph Daniels to elevate the college’s engagement with the business community. Hanley was named the interim Keyes Dean of Business Administration at Marquette University and began his work in March 2020 after the tragic death of former Keyes Dean Joe Daniels. Hanley worked closely with Joe and is continuing his vision for the future of the College of Business Administration and the building of Marquette’s new home for Marquette Business. The new,100,000-square-foot, $60 million facility is the largest fully-funded construction project in Marquette’s history and will feature collaborative classroom, lab and study spaces as well as an event space, café, and areas for programmatic centers of excellence. The building will anchor the west gateway to the heart of Marquette’s urban campus, bringing together world-class faculty, students, and industry leaders to build a talent pipeline for the region’s business community and advance economic development. In addition to his many contributions at Marquette, Hanley is active on the boards of several Milwaukee area nonprofit organizations, and currently serves as Board Chair of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School’s Governance Board. Tim’s distinguished career, steadfast leadership, and devotion to Marquette University and the Milwaukee community make Tim Hanley a well-deserving recipient of ACG Wisconsin’s Leadership Award. ________________________________________ About ACG Wisconsin The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is a global community with a mission to drive middle-market growth. Founded in 1954, ACG has 59 chapters worldwide representing 15,000 members. ACG serves 90,000 investors, owners, executives, lenders, and advisors to growing middle-market companies. The Wisconsin chapter of ACG is the premier network of over 200 executives and professionals in corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms. Our target members are the leaders of Wisconsin businesses and private equity firms who have the principal responsibility of corporate growth initiatives within their organizations.

