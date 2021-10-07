CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korean air force officer's death sees 15 people charged

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen people have been charged in South Korea over the death of an air force officer who alleged sexual abuse by a colleague and took her own life. Dozens of air force officials will also face disciplinary action, including for trying to cover up the case. It had sparked a...

Moon Jae In
